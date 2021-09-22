Catalytic Converter Cut from Prius, State Police Say

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A catalytic converter thief struck recently outside a church and school in upper Bucks County, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced Tuesday.

In a news release, police listed the address where the theft occurred as 4040 Durham Road in Nockamixon Township, which is the address for both Regina Academy at St. John the Baptist and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

According to the news release, troopers responded to the school’s parking lot in Ottsville at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, after the individual or individuals responsible for the theft had already fled the scene by unknown means.

Catalytic converters are commonly stolen for the precious metals they contain, including platinum and rhodium. A skilled thief can typically remove one from underneath a vehicle in 5 to 10 minutes, police say. Usually, the part is then sold on the black market.

Police said the catalytic converter that was removed from the 2013 Toyota Prius in Nockamixon Township was worth approximately $500.

The theft remains under investigation.