Promenade Shops Planning Early Kick-off to Holiday Season

Credit: The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley will be decking their halls earlier than usual this year, with a tree-lighting ceremony that is planned for the weekend before Thanksgiving.

In recent years, the event has typically been held the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The tree-lighting was held virtually last year, as were many other holiday events, due to restrictions on gatherings that were in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s event–which is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 with a rain date of Sunday, Nov. 21–will be held in-person at the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center.

Presented by Lehigh Valley Health Network, highlights will include live music performed by Kendal Conrad, the tree-lighting ceremony and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. “with emcees Mike and Steph from B104 and conclude with professional keepsake family photos taken with care by Dan’s Camera City in the Gazebo,” a Promenade Shops news release said.

At 5:45 p.m., the Upper Saucon Volunteer Fire Department will escort Santa and Mrs. Claus down Main Street to Town Square for the tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

After 6 p.m., “socially distant, keepsake photos taken with care by Dan’s Camera City” will be available in the Gazebo in Town Square, with photo packages starting at $27, according to the news release. Private horse-drawn carriage rides will also be offered by Saucon Valley Carriage. Rides are 15 to 20 minutes in length, cost $55 and can include up to four passengers.

The Promenade Shops news release also noted that extended holiday hours will begin Nov. 20, with many shops staying open later, though individual store hours may vary. Shoppers can expect most businesses to be open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the holiday season.

For more information about the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, visit their website.