No Rain Date Ep. 34: Volunteer Firemen, Holiday Lights Contest

Welcome to Ep. 34 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and interviews. This week our guests are local firefighters Lt. Anthony Chirumbolo and Eric Bartosz of the Upper Saucon Township Volunteer Fire Department. Not only does the fire department save lives, but it also contributes to the vitality of the Southern Lehigh community by hosting events such as the Santa Run held Dec. 20. Josh has a roundup of the latest news and Saucon Source reporter-producer Jonny Hart has the pleasure of announcing the winners of our 2020 Holiday Lights Contest, Tour & Fundraiser. We thank everyone who entered. Congratulations to our home and business winners!

Each episode of No Rain Date features news, information and interviews with people who are making a difference in our area.