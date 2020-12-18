No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 33: A Snowstorm, A Vaccine & Reactions to Restaurant Rules Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:29:56 Share Share Link Embed ' class="input-embed input-embed-339511"/>

Welcome to Ep. 33 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and interviews. This week our game plan for the podcast changed slightly due to the dose of winter weather our area received, which is why the episode does not include the interview we had planned to record. In lieu of that, we have an expanded news roundup featuring our coverage of the mid-week snowstorm, the first vaccinations against COVID-19 at St. Luke’s University Health Network, the Santa runs local fire companies will be holding and ways in which Lehigh Valley restaurants are adapting–yet again–to restrictions meant to help stop the virus’s spread. That story in particular generated a lot of discussion on our Facebook page, where readers posted nearly 100 comments. Saucon Source reporter-producer Jonny Hart has highlights from the discussion in a special reader reaction segment, in which he provides additional context for the concerns raised.

Don’t forget that No Rain Date is available for download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, RadioPublic, Tunein, Google Play and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. Each episode of No Rain Date features news, information and interviews with people who are making a difference in our area. To learn more, suggest a guest or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com. Thanks for listening!