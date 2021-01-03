No Rain Date No Rain Date Ep. 35: 2020...The Year That Was in News Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:52:25 Share Share Link Embed ' class="input-embed input-embed-344415"/>

Welcome to 2021 and to Episode 35 of No Rain Date, your weekly podcast featuring local news and interviews. This week publisher and NRD host Josh Popichak and reporter/producer Jonny Hart take a look back at some of the biggest stories Saucon Source covered in 2020, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the anti-racism protests of last summer. There’s a lot of ground to cover and we only just scratch the surface in our discussion, but we hope you enjoy our reflections and our effort to put 2020 in some context. It was a historic year in many ways, and we feel privileged to have had a role in keeping you up to date on it all. Since the news never sleeps, Josh has a roundup of some of the last headlines of 2020. We wish all of our listeners a happy and healthy New Year!

Don’t forget that No Rain Date is available for download on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Deezer, RadioPublic, Tunein, Google Play and other apps, in addition to Saucon Source. Each episode of No Rain Date features news, information and interviews with people who are making a difference in our area. To learn more, suggest a guest or share feedback, please email josh@sauconsource.com. Thanks for listening!