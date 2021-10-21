🍁 Hellertown Leaf Collection Schedule: Oct. 25-Dec. 10, 2021

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

The warm days are dwindling and the leaves are falling, on Hellertown and across the Lehigh Valley. Rakes in hand, residents are beginning to gather their leaves in piles, and that means the start of curbside leaf collection in the borough is right around the corner.

In Hellertown borough, leaves will be collected street by street beginning Monday, Oct. 25, which is the day after the Saucon Valley Spirit Parade. Leaves should be raked into the gutter area in each block for the week of the scheduled collection. Tree branches, shrubbery and other types of yard waste should not be comingled with the leaves.

Residents should note that the following schedule for curbside leaf collection is subejct to change based on the volume of leaves being collected, according to the borough:

OCT. 25-29, 2021

MONDAY, Oct. 25 – Maple Road, Willow Road, Elm Road and Beech Circle

TUESDAY, Oct. 26 – Birch Road, Juniper Road and Locust Road

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 27 – Magnolia Road, Poplar Road and Constitution Avenue

THURSDAY, Oct. 28 – Cedar Road, Tobias Drive, Rentzheimer Drive and Saucon Street

FRIDAY, Oct. 29 – Catch-up day in the event of inclement weather

NOV. 1-5, 2021

MONDAY, Nov. 1 – Ellen Street, Spruce Street, Henry Street, Cherry Street and New Street

TUESDAY, Nov. 2 – Delaware Avenue, New Jersey Avenue, New York Avenue and Detweiler Avenue

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 3 – Easton Road, Northampton Street and Main Street

THURSDAY, Nov. 4 – Durham Street, Penn Street and Depot Street

FRIDAY, Nov. 5 – Chestnut Street, Sycamore Street and Front Street

NOV. 8-12, 2021

MONDAY, Nov. 8 – First Avenue, Second Avenue, Lois Street and Third Avenue

TUESDAY, Nov. 9 – Center Street, Thomas Avenue, Linden Avenue and Phillips Street

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 10 – Walnut Street, Water Street and Hampton Avenue

THURSDAY, Nov. 11 – NO COLLECTION DUE TO VETERANS DAY HOLIDAY

FRIDAY, Nov. 12 – Catch-up day in the event of inclement weather

NOV. 15-19, 2021

MONDAY, Nov. 15 – Miller Street, Wilson Avenue, High Street, Apple Street and Hillcrest Court

TUESDAY, Nov. 16 – Courtright Street, Leonard Street, Keilman Avenue, Bleyler Street,

Riegel Street and Burkhardt Street

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 17 – Cherry Lane, Ilona Drive, Wagner Avenue and Zimpfer Lane

THURSDAY, Nov. 18 – Kichline Avenue, Clauser Street, Kiernan Avenue, Hess Avenue and Roth Avenue

FRIDAY, Nov. 19 – Bachman Street, Furnace Street, Whitaker Street and Ackerman Street

NOV. 22-26, 2021

MONDAY, Nov. 22 – Clarke Street, Jefferson Street and Washington Street

TUESDAY, Nov. 23 – Birch Road, Willow Road, Elm Road and Beech Circle

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 24 – Maple Road, Juniper Road and Locust Road

THURSDAY, Nov. 25 – NO COLLECTION DUE TO THANKSGIVING DAY HOLIDAY

FRIDAY, Nov. 26 – NO COLLECTION/DOUBLE GARBAGE ROUTE

(THURSDAY’S AND FRIDAY’S ROUTES)

NOV. 29-DEC. 3, 2021

MONDAY, Nov. 29 – Magnolia Road, Poplar Road and Constitution Avenue

TUESDAY, Nov. 30 – Cedar Road, Tobias Drive, Rentzheimer Drive and Saucon Street

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 1 – Ellen Street, Spruce Street, Henry Street, Cherry Street and New Street

THURSDAY, Dec. 2 – Walnut Street, Water Street and Hampton Avenue

FRIDAY, Dec. 3 – Delaware Avenue, New Jersey Avenue, New York Avenue and Detweiler Avenue

DEC. 6-10, 2021

MONDAY, Dec. 6 – Easton Road, Northampton Street and Main Street

TUESDAY, Dec. 7 – Durham Street, Penn Street and Depot Street

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 8 – First Avenue, Second Avenue, Lois Street and Third Avenue

THURSDAY, Dec. 9 – Center Street, Thomas Avenue, Linden Avenue and Phillips Street

FRIDAY, Dec. 10 – Catch-up day in the event of inclement weather