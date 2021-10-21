🍁 Hellertown Leaf Collection Schedule: Oct. 25-Dec. 10, 2021

The warm days are dwindling and the leaves are falling, on Hellertown and across the Lehigh Valley. Rakes in hand, residents are beginning to gather their leaves in piles, and that means the start of curbside leaf collection in the borough is right around the corner.
In Hellertown borough, leaves will be collected street by street beginning Monday, Oct. 25, which is the day after the Saucon Valley Spirit Parade. Leaves should be raked into the gutter area in each block for the week of the scheduled collection. Tree branches, shrubbery and other types of yard waste should not be comingled with the leaves.
Residents should note that the following schedule for curbside leaf collection is subejct to change based on the volume of leaves being collected, according to the borough:
OCT. 25-29, 2021
MONDAY, Oct. 25 – Maple Road, Willow Road, Elm Road and Beech Circle
TUESDAY, Oct. 26 – Birch Road, Juniper Road and Locust Road
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 27 – Magnolia Road, Poplar Road and Constitution Avenue
THURSDAY, Oct. 28 – Cedar Road, Tobias Drive, Rentzheimer Drive and Saucon Street
FRIDAY, Oct. 29 – Catch-up day in the event of inclement weather
NOV. 1-5, 2021
MONDAY, Nov. 1 – Ellen Street, Spruce Street, Henry Street, Cherry Street and New Street
TUESDAY, Nov. 2 – Delaware Avenue, New Jersey Avenue, New York Avenue and Detweiler Avenue
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 3 – Easton Road, Northampton Street and Main Street
THURSDAY, Nov. 4 – Durham Street, Penn Street and Depot Street
FRIDAY, Nov. 5 – Chestnut Street, Sycamore Street and Front Street
NOV. 8-12, 2021
MONDAY, Nov. 8 – First Avenue, Second Avenue, Lois Street and Third Avenue
TUESDAY, Nov. 9 – Center Street, Thomas Avenue, Linden Avenue and Phillips Street
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 10 – Walnut Street, Water Street and Hampton Avenue
THURSDAY, Nov. 11 – NO COLLECTION DUE TO VETERANS DAY HOLIDAY
FRIDAY, Nov. 12 – Catch-up day in the event of inclement weather
NOV. 15-19, 2021
MONDAY, Nov. 15 – Miller Street, Wilson Avenue, High Street, Apple Street and Hillcrest Court
TUESDAY, Nov. 16 – Courtright Street, Leonard Street, Keilman Avenue, Bleyler Street,
Riegel Street and Burkhardt Street
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 17 – Cherry Lane, Ilona Drive, Wagner Avenue and Zimpfer Lane
THURSDAY, Nov. 18 – Kichline Avenue, Clauser Street, Kiernan Avenue, Hess Avenue and Roth Avenue
FRIDAY, Nov. 19 – Bachman Street, Furnace Street, Whitaker Street and Ackerman Street
NOV. 22-26, 2021
MONDAY, Nov. 22 – Clarke Street, Jefferson Street and Washington Street
TUESDAY, Nov. 23 – Birch Road, Willow Road, Elm Road and Beech Circle
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 24 – Maple Road, Juniper Road and Locust Road
THURSDAY, Nov. 25 – NO COLLECTION DUE TO THANKSGIVING DAY HOLIDAY
FRIDAY, Nov. 26 – NO COLLECTION/DOUBLE GARBAGE ROUTE
(THURSDAY’S AND FRIDAY’S ROUTES)
NOV. 29-DEC. 3, 2021
MONDAY, Nov. 29 – Magnolia Road, Poplar Road and Constitution Avenue
TUESDAY, Nov. 30 – Cedar Road, Tobias Drive, Rentzheimer Drive and Saucon Street
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 1 – Ellen Street, Spruce Street, Henry Street, Cherry Street and New Street
THURSDAY, Dec. 2 – Walnut Street, Water Street and Hampton Avenue
FRIDAY, Dec. 3 – Delaware Avenue, New Jersey Avenue, New York Avenue and Detweiler Avenue
DEC. 6-10, 2021
MONDAY, Dec. 6 – Easton Road, Northampton Street and Main Street
TUESDAY, Dec. 7 – Durham Street, Penn Street and Depot Street
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 8 – First Avenue, Second Avenue, Lois Street and Third Avenue
THURSDAY, Dec. 9 – Center Street, Thomas Avenue, Linden Avenue and Phillips Street
FRIDAY, Dec. 10 – Catch-up day in the event of inclement weather