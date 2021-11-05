Nov. 13 Luminaria Lighting to Benefit St. Luke’s Hospice

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

In early November, lights will shine brightly in the night as family and friends honor the memory of loved ones in a beautiful, meaningful way.

The St. Luke’s Hospice 9th Annual Luminaria Lighting will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m. This year the event will be held at Becky’s Drive-In, which is located at 4548 Lehigh Drive in Walnutport, due to social distancing guidelines. Anyone who has experienced loss at any time in their lives is invited to come and honor a loved one.

“This night is an opportunity to slow down, shut out the world’s distractions and focus on the love and memory of our loved ones in a way that is special, unique and meaningful,” said Michelle Udicious, Director of Community Outreach at St. Luke’s University Health Network. “The annual luminaria lighting ceremony provides friends and families an opportunity to reflect, honor and celebrate the lives and legacies of those who have passed.”

The luminaria, which consist of votive candles illuminated in small paper bags, represent light and hope. The lighting is part of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month observances.

During the St. Luke’s Hospice Luminaria Lighting, guests will arrive at 5 p.m. and receive a welcome bag that includes a personal luminary kit, bereavement resource information and water. Guests will drive through the entranceway lined with luminaria and memorial signs.

The evening’s program will be presented on the drive-in theater movie screen. The St. Luke’s Hospice Team will guide a collective lighting of the luminaria and share messages of inspiration, hope and reflection.

The event is offered free of charge because of generous sponsors, and registration is required. A suggested donation of $15 is appreciated and will help to keep the Luminaria Lighting and other resources free to the general public.

“As a not-for-profit hospice, donations allow us to enhance patient and family care support, build our endowment for the future and invest in compassionate end-of-care programs and services,” noted Melissa Siegfried, Director of Development, St. Luke’s University Health Network. “We are so grateful for the generosity of our sponsors and our community. All proceeds support the mission of St. Luke’s Hospice to provide compassionate care for patients and families through the end-of-life journey.”

Sponsors of the St. Luke’s Hospice 9th Annual Luminaria Lighting are:

Organization/Donor Level Amount paid Connell Funeral Home, Inc. Luminous Sponsor $1,000 First Commonwealth Credit Union Angel Sponsor $500 R4 Architecture Angel Sponsor $500 Service Electric Cable TV Angel Sponsor $500 Bennett Family Properties Friends Sponsor $250 Griffiths Family Funeral Home Friends Sponsor $250 Strunk Funeral Home Inc. Friends Sponsor $250

The event will be held rain or shine.

Registration for the St. Luke’s Hospice Luminaria Lighting can be completed online at Slhn.org/2021luminaria or by calling 1-866-STLUKES (Option 4).

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.