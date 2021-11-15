Project Keep Hellertown Warm Kicks-Off 2021 Season

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Project Keep Hellertown Warm is once again providing hats, scarves, gloves and mittens to help those in need brave the cold winter months, with no questions asked and free of charge.

The project returns for its fourth season in 2021, after it was launched by Saucon Source with volunteer support in January 2018 as a way of anonymously helping out members of the community who are in need of winter gear but may not have the means to purchase items themselves.

“One of the reasons I thought something like Project Keep Hellertown Warm could be a helpful resource is that residents of smaller communities like Hellertown are sometimes embarrassed to admit that they need assistance by picking out items at free public distributions,” said Saucon Source publisher Josh Popichak. “Having items on the fence for anyone to come and take removes some of the stigma of accepting a helping hand.”

Following a successful initial three seasons during which hundreds of hats, scarves, gloves and mittens were donated and distributed through the program, Project Keep Hellertown Warm was paused in 2020 due to concerns related to the spread of COVID-19.

The project is back in full swing this fall, and local resident Maria Smith along with other volunteers from the group Hellertown/Lower Saucon Neighbors Helping Neighbors are determined to continue the tradition of keeping area residents warm with the help of donations from the community. Saucon Source will continue to support their efforts.

As it has in past years, Project Keep Hellertown Warm will utilize the split rail fence along the Saucon Rail Trail in Hellertown’s Water Street Park for the distribution of donated new and gently-used knitwear. Keep an eye out for brightly colored hats, scarves, gloves and mittens fastened to the stretch of rail trail fence just north of Water Street.

Smith and the other volunteers began loading the fence with winter gear this past Sunday, Nov. 14, so those in need may already access items to help stay warm.

Although area residents have enjoyed a relatively mild fall so far in 2021, temperatures have already begun dipping below freezing at night, and the need for donated goods will continue to rise as the holiday season gets under way.

Members of the community are encouraged to donate new, gently-used or homemade hats, scarves, gloves and mittens for the project. Donations can be made at drop-off boxes located at:

Yeager’s Pharmacy – 654 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055

The Wittenberg family – 550 Magnolia Road, Hellertown, PA 18055

Smith said the project is looking to add additional drop-off locations. Local businesses, organizations or residents who wish to establish their own drop-off location should email Smith at dmjljsmith@gmail.com.

Smith said the project is especially in need of donated children’s items this year, as well as brand new socks, which she is hoping to be able to start offering as part of this season’s Project Keep Hellertown Warm.

Smith said she also hopes to expand the program this year to provide donations to the Saucon Valley Community Center and the local children they serve, as well as residents of the Saucon Manor senior high-rise on Northampton Street, who may not be able to go out and purchase winter gear for themselves.

Follow the project on Facebook to learn more about its mission and stay up to date on the latest developments and volunteer opportunities.