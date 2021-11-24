Spring Valley Road Reduced to One Lane Due to Failing 1925 Bridge

Est. Read Time: 2 mins
A road sign at Old Bethlehem Pike and Spring Valley Road in Upper Saucon Township alerts motorists to the partial closure of a bridge. PennDOT announced Friday that one lane of the 96-year-old span was closed following a recent inspection. Officials estimated that repairs to the bridge will take approximately six months to complete.
As a result of a recent PennDOT bridge inspection on Spring Valley Road in Upper Saucon Township, trips down the rural lane will take a bit longer for at least six months.
Officials from PennDOT Engineering District 5-0 announced Friday that one of the bridge’s two lanes will be closed to traffic “until repairs to the structure are made.”
The statement didn’t detail what type of repairs are needed, but officials estimated that the 57-foot-long bridge over Laurel Run–a Saucon Creek tributary–won’t be fixed until May 31, 2022.
Built in 1925, the two-span concrete T-beam bridge carries traffic across the creek between Old Bethlehem Pike and Washington Lane, near Saucon Valley Country Club.
Stop signs are now located at either end of it, requiring that motorists stop and check to see if another vehicle is stopped on the opposite side before proceeding across it.
Officials urged the use of caution by motorists driving across the narrow bridge.
An eastbound car exits the Spring Valley Road bridge, which has been reduced to one lane as a result of a recent inspection by PennDOT personnel. The bridge is located between Washington Lane and Old Bethlehem Pike in Upper Saucon Township. The grounds of Saucon Valley Country Club lie just to its north.
Spring Valley Road connects the Rt. 378 corridor in Upper Saucon Township with Lower Saucon Township, Hellertown and points east. Traffic along the road will be impacted through May 2022 by a partial bridge closure, PennDOT officials said Friday. The affected bridge (pictured above) is 96 years old and will be repaired during that time frame, they said.