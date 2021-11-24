Spring Valley Road Reduced to One Lane Due to Failing 1925 Bridge

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

As a result of a recent PennDOT bridge inspection on Spring Valley Road in Upper Saucon Township, trips down the rural lane will take a bit longer for at least six months.

Officials from PennDOT Engineering District 5-0 announced Friday that one of the bridge’s two lanes will be closed to traffic “until repairs to the structure are made.”

The statement didn’t detail what type of repairs are needed, but officials estimated that the 57-foot-long bridge over Laurel Run–a Saucon Creek tributary–won’t be fixed until May 31, 2022.

Built in 1925, the two-span concrete T-beam bridge carries traffic across the creek between Old Bethlehem Pike and Washington Lane, near Saucon Valley Country Club.

Stop signs are now located at either end of it, requiring that motorists stop and check to see if another vehicle is stopped on the opposite side before proceeding across it.

Officials urged the use of caution by motorists driving across the narrow bridge.