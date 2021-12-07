Man With ‘Bowl’ Haircut, ‘Buck Teeth’ Stole License Plate: Police

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A man with some distinctive physical characteristics is being sought by Lower Saucon Township Police for questioning in a license plate theft at the Scenic View Apartments.

In a post on their Crimewatch site Tuesday, police said the “younger” man with brown hair worn in a “bowl cut” hairstyle and “buck teeth” was observed outside the complex on Scenic View Lane at around 2:05 p.m. Monday.

They said he was driving a dark green GMC Yukon with tinted windows when he pulled into a space next to another vehicle, which they indicated is owned by a resident.

The man then got of the Yukon and removed the license plate from the resident’s vehicle, according to police.

When the victim saw this and yelled at him, police said the man “stated he lived up the street” before getting into his vehicle and driving toward Flint Hill Road.

“The victim noticed the green GMC Yukon did not have a registration on it as it left the area,” they added.

Anyone with information about the theft can submit an anonymous tip through the department’s Crimewatch Tipline or contact Lower Saucon Police at 610-759-2200.