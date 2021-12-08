Lois D. Solomon, 93, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Lois D. Solomon, 93, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at Kirkland Village, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Steven D. Solomon, who died Sept. 8, 2005. Lois was born in Steel City on Aug. 11, 1928 to the late Andrew and Emaline (Crater) Dzurisin. She managed Solomon’s Ice Cream Store from 1957 to 1972 and also waitressed at the Hellertown American Legion. Lois was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown, and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

SURVIVORS

Children: Brian S. at home, Keith R. of Upper Saucon Township, Patricia A. (Eugene) Mease of Mansfield, Karen L. Latsch of Emmaus, Joan E. (Bruce) Kichline of Lower Saucon Township; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one great-great-grandson.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.