Multiple St. Luke’s Hospitals Earn Leapfrog ‘Top Hospital’ Honors

Five St. Luke’s University Health Network hospitals have been named to the Top Hospital list announced Tuesday by Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit hospital safety watchdog. They are:

St. Luke’s University Hospital – Bethlehem Campus (Top Teaching)

St. Luke’s Hospital – Allentown Campus (Top Teaching)

St. Luke’s Easton Hospital (Top Teaching)

St. Luke’s Warren Campus (Top Teaching)

Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital (Top General)

Leapfrog’s Top Hospital recognition is one of the health care industry’s most prestigious honors. Unlike many other health care awards, it is based entirely on an independent, scientific review of objective data.

“These awards are a credit to St. Luke’s outstanding leadership, providers, nurses and other hospital staff and volunteers, who throughout the pandemic have maintained an unwavering focus on quality and patient satisfaction,” said St. Luke’s Chief Quality Officer Donna Sabol.

Leapfrog’s Top Hospital award recognizes the highest-performing hospitals across many areas of hospital care, including infection rates, maternity care and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. A total of 149 top hospitals nationwide were selected as Top Hospitals, including:

8 Top Children’s

6 Top General

23 Top Rural

72 Top Teaching

St. Luke’s five Top Hospital honors are further acknowledgement of SLUHN’s commitment to excellence. Last month, Leapfrog released its fall Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, awarding top marks to every St. Luke’s University Health Network hospital eligible for evaluation, including 10 campuses in total. St. Luke’s was the only major health system in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to earn straight A’s, according to Leapfrog.

For the Leapfrog Top Hospital award, data is gathered and publicly reported through the Leapfrog Hospital Survey. The survey compares hospitals’ performance on national standards of patient safety, quality, efficiency and management structures that prevent errors, providing the most comprehensive picture of how patients fare at individual institutions. The data collected also enables hospitals to benchmark their progress toward Leapfrog’s standards and measure the care they deliver.

“We are pleased to recognize St. Luke’s,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Even with the continued strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Luke’s has demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to excellent health care in the Lehigh Valley community. We congratulate the board, leadership, staff and clinicians who put their patients first.”

To see the full list of institutions honored as 2021 Top Hospitals, visit LeapFrogGroup.org/tophospitals.

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.