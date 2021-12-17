🎄 VOTE for the Winner of the 2021 Saucon Source Holiday Lights Contest & Tour

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Communities throughout the Lehigh Valley and Upper Bucks have been growing more and more festive throughout the month of December. We have been following the holiday transformation through our 2021 Holiday Lights Contest and Tour, and subscribers to our weekly newsletter have been treated to an early look at the contest’s entries.

With the submission period now closed, the time has come to vote for your favorite holiday lights display!

Scroll through the submitted photos below of festively decorated homes throughout our area and then cast your vote for your favorite display. Our map lists all of the entries, so you can view them for yourself on a “holiday lights tour” before you vote.

The voting period will last until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The contest winner will be the entry that receives the most votes by that time.

The winner’s name will be announced on or around Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24. The winner will receive a grand prize package that includes a $100 check along with gift certificates from local businesses.

As you enjoy these and other holiday displays and finish your holiday shopping, please remember to support small businesses in our area. They are the lifeblood of our local economy, and need our support not only during the holiday season, but all year-round.

Please note: The businesses entered in this year’s contest are not eligible for the grand prize. We have still included them in the slideshow and Holiday Lights Tour for your enjoyment.

View 2021 Saucon Source Holiday Lights Contest and Tour in a full screen map