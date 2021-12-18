Richard O. Benner Sr., 100, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Richard O. Benner Sr. (1921-2021)

Richard O. Benner Sr., 100, of Lower Saucon Township died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 surrounded by his children. He was the husband of the late Joyce A. (Bechdolt) Benner, who died Sept. 21, 2015. Richard was born in Bethlehem on Nov. 6, 1921 to the late Harry and Margaret (McFadden) Benner. He was a Contract Analyst at the former Bethlehem Steel for 25 years and also worked as a Northampton County Voting Registrar for 20 years. Richard was a member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem, and was a proud member of the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame. He truly enjoyed gardening. Richard, being a full-blooded Irishman, thrived on St. Patrick’s Day. He was known throughout the Lehigh Valley for dressing up as a leprechaun, and handing out gold coins to children was his great joy. While visiting numerous businesses, churches and government facilities, he would bring happiness and his Irish good luck to everyone. It was truly his day to shine. We will all miss his repertoire of Irish jokes.

SURVIVORS

Children: Dennis E. Benner of Center Valley, David T. (Joan E.) Benner of Bethlehem, Kathleen “Kathy” M. Barth of Bethlehem; daughter-in-law: Deanna Benner of Lower Saucon Township; 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by children: Richard O. Benner Jr., Eileen M. Landis and Bruce M. Benner.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at his church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church and/or the American Cancer Society.