Thomas J. Macarro, 68, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

THOMAS J. MACARRO (1953 – 2021)

Thomas J. Macarro, 68, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. He was the husband of Karin (Strobl) Macarro. He was born in Fountain Hill on Jan. 3, 1953 to the late Anne Grobelski. Tom was in sales for Milliken Valve, Bethlehem, for many years until retiring. He was active in Hellertown-Lower Saucon Little League, volunteered at ArtsQuest and was on the event staff at Lehigh University. In his retirement, he was the scorekeeper for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Tom enjoyed fishing, sports, music, gardening, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife for 43 years; children: Karla A. (Lyle J.) Kares of Hellertown, Laura B. (Timothy J.) Stuart of Fountain Hill, Daniel J. (Loune-Dana J.) Macarro of Green Lane; sister: Cyndy (Greg) Ortwein of Williams Township; granddaughters: Natascha, Kylle, Aster; and many loving family members and friends.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The Wednesday morning calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to New Bethany Ministries, 333 W. 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 and/or a charity of one’s choosing.