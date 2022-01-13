Richard Lawrence Transue, 72, of L. Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Richard Lawrence Transue (1949 – 2022)

Richard Lawrence Transue, 72, of Lower Saucon Township, passed away at home on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Bonita A. (Millhouse) Transue, with whom he shared over 40 years of loving marriage. Born on May 17, 1949, in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Gilbert L. and Gladys A. (Stark) Transue. Richard honorably served his country in the Army, being part of the Old Guard during the Vietnam war. He worked for Bethlehem Steel in the Beam Yard and in the Combination Mill until he retired. Richard also worked for Reeb Millwork. He was a member of the NRA, Steel City Gun Club and the Hellertown Democratic Club. Richard was an avid motorcyclist, hunter and fisherman.

SURVIVORS

Richard will be lovingly remembered by his wife: Bonita; daughter: Nicole Baranowski; son, Richard A. Transue and wife Shannon; grandchildren: John Baranowski, Hope Saracino, Alan Transue and Tighe Transue; brother: James Adamek; sister: Patricia Gregory and husband James.

SERVICES

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at CantelmiFuneralHome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Richard’s memory to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.