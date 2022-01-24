Randy ‘Pete’ Eisenhart, 64 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Randy ‘Pete’ Eisenhart (1957 – 2022)

Randy “Pete” Eisenhart, passed on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kutztown, Pa. He was born in Fountain Hill, Pa., on Sept. 28, 1957, to Betty Hoffman and Richard Eisenhart Sr. Pete was a 1976 graduate of Saucon Valley High School, where he was a running back on the football team for four years and a pole vaulter on the track & field team. In 1978, he enlisted in the Navy, where he served on the USS Mt. Hood. After four years of service, he remained in the CB reserves. He was a local carpenter and handyman as his trade. He also coached football for Saucon Valley Youth Sports for 10 years, where one year his team went undefeated and was never scored upon in the regular season. In his later years he was an avid fan of Lehigh University football, attending many games and tailgates with family and friends. He loved to travel and was an avid animal lover, specifically of dogs. His greatest accomplishment was in 1990, when he found and rescued a dog in the woods during one of the coldest days in January; his beloved Charcoal, who he had for 14 years.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his mother: Betty; brothers: Rick Eisenhart, Ryan Eisenhart; sisters: Lori Rasich-Garcia, Diane Holmes; and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES

All are invited to attend a viewing on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 6 to 7 p.m at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St., Hellertown. A service will be held at 7 p.m. Please dress casually. Your presence is more important than your attire. Please visit Pete’s “Book of Memories” at FalkFuneralHomes.com to share condolences online.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pete’s memory to the SPCA or any dog rescue organization of your choice.