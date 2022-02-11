State Police Respond to Numerous Accidents in Upper Bucks

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin have been having a busy winter, with troopers responding to various accidents in parts of upper Bucks County that they patrol, according to news releases and crash reports released Friday and summarized below.

Dec. 25, 2021 – State police said they investigated a single vehicle accident in the 1300 block of Allentown Road, Milford Township, that occurred around 1:45 p.m. According to police, 43-year-old James M. Holahan of Perkasie was southbound on Allentown Road and approaching Esten Road when his vehicle–a 2007 Subaru Impreza–allegedly left the roadway, struck a utility pole and became disabled. Police said Holahan “was speeding prior to the crash,” and fled the accident scene into nearby woods. Holahan “was not located” at the scene, police said, and his vehicle was towed. Court records indicate that Holahan is facing numerous summary citations as a result of the accident, including: Investigation by Police Officers, Accidents Involving Damage to Unattended Vehicle or Property, Abandonment of Vehicles, Unattended Motor Vehicle, Failure to Provide Immediate Notice of Accident to Police, Vehicular Hazard-Signal Lamps, Depositing Waste and Other Material on Highway, Restraint Systems, Prohibition on Expenditures for Emission Inspection Program, Duty to Comply with Inspection Laws, Required Financial Responsibilty, Speeding, Registration and Certificate of Title Requirement, Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic and Careless Driving. The summary citations have been filed in Bucks County District Court 07-2-08, according to court documents.

Feb. 8, 2022 – State police said they investigated a 6:20 a.m. single-vehicle accident on Easton Road (Rt. 611) in Bedminster Township in which a 35-year-old Center Valley man "hit an icy patch" as he was driving southbound and crashed about 195 feet south of Old Easton Road. Police said the man was heading uphill in a 2007 Chevy Silverado when he lost control, struck an embankment along the right shoulder and rolled the truck. They said the pickup came to rest facing north in the southbound lane, and that the man was not injured. The report indicated that the man would receive a citation for Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, however as of Friday no docket had been created for the charge.

Feb. 5, 2022 – State police said they investigated a hit-and-run accident that occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m., resulting in damage to "multiple properties" as well as a 2021 BMW X3 in the 100 block of Durham Road in Tinicum Township. In the commission of the accident, police said the unknown driver of a Ford Explorer went off the roadway, destroyed two mailboxes, drove through a fence and across a yard, and fled the scene. According to police, debris from the fence struck the parked vehicle, damaging it. "There are no known injuries in this crash, but extensive property damage," the news release noted.

Feb. 3, 2022 – State police said they investigated a single-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Trumbauersville Road near Esten Road in Milford Township. Police said that shortly before 2:15 p.m., 75-year-old Barbara Wroten of Harleysville failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway and struck a tree along its eastbound shoulder. Police said Wroten was operating a 2017 Nissan Rogue, which came to rest against the tree. Wroten suffered injuries of unknown severity and was taken to St. Luke's Upper Bucks Campus for treatment, the report indicated. The vehicle was towed from the scene, police said. Wroten was issued a summary citation for Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, according to court records.

Jan. 20, 2022 – State police said they investigated a single-vehicle accident in the 200 block of Red Bridge Road, Durham Township, in which a 17-year-old boy from Springtown allegedly failed to negotiate a right curve in the road and lost control of his 2003 Mazda Tribute "due to icy conditions." Police said the boy struck a tree head-on and suffered a suspected minor injury as a result of the crash. Police said he was taken to Doylestown Hospital for treatment and would be receiving a speeding citation as a result of the accident, which left the vehicle damaged to the extent that it needed to be towed from the scene.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin and Bucks County district court records.