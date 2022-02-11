Man Accused of Assault Inside Turkey Hill Convenience Store

Turkey Hill Ottsville Nox Township

Credit: Google Maps

State police say a Royersford, Montgomery County man was charged with simple assault after he allegedly struck another man with a closed fist inside the Turkey Hill convenience store on Rt. 611 in Nockamixon Township on New Year’s Day.

According to a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, 53-year-old Joseph Francis Curran was in the store at 8830 Easton Road (Rt. 611) in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, on New Year’s Day when he allegedly struck a 37-year-old Kintnersville man with a closed fist.

Police said that in striking the Kintnersville man, Curran allegedly “was attempting to knock him out.”

State police said that Curran also attempted to pull the other man over a counter, ripping his shirt in the process.

Police PSP Tool Bag Theft Bucks

The Pennsylvania State Police badge.

After the alleged victim called 911 shortly before 2:30 p.m., police said Curran fled the scene by driving northbound on Rt. 611.

According to Bucks County court records, Curran is charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and two summary offenses: harassment and disorderly conduct.

The docket filed in Curran’s case in district court 07-3-03 in Ottsville did not list an attorney for him as of Friday.

A preliminary hearing on the charges he is facing is scheduled to be held Monday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. before District Judge Gary Gambardella, according to the docket.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin and Bucks County district court records.

