Man Accused of Assault Inside Turkey Hill Convenience Store

A Royersford, Montgomery County, man has been charged with simple assault after state police say he punched another man in the face inside a Turkey Hill convenience store.

According to a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, 53-year-old Joseph Francis Curran was in the store at 8830 Easton Road (Rt. 611) in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, on New Year’s Day when he allegedly struck a 37-year-old Kintnersville man with a closed fist.

Police said that in striking the Kintnersville man, Curran allegedly “was attempting to knock him out.”

State police said that Curran also attempted to pull the other man over a counter, ripping his shirt in the process.

After the alleged victim called 911 shortly before 2:30 p.m., police said Curran fled the scene by driving northbound on Rt. 611.

According to Bucks County court records, Curran is charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and two summary offenses: harassment and disorderly conduct.

The docket filed in Curran’s case in district court 07-3-03 in Ottsville did not list an attorney for him as of Friday.

A preliminary hearing on the charges he is facing is scheduled to be held Monday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. before District Judge Gary Gambardella, according to the docket.

