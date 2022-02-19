Russell F. Diehl, 73, of Springfield Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Russell F. Diehl (1948 – 2022)

Russell F. Diehl, 73, of Springfield Township, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at his residence. Russell was born in Elizabeth, N.J., on June 19, 1948 to the late Richard B. Diehl and Ann (Smithana) Diehl. He was a union butcher for A&P, NJ North for 43 years until retiring on Aug. 1, 2010. Russell enjoyed classic cars and shows, and feeding the birds. He enjoyed listening to the Eagles (band).

SURVIVORS

Sons: Russell P. Diehl of Flemington, N.J., Christopher J. Diehl of Springtown; twin brother: Richard B. Diehl; additional siblings: Glen, Vee Mitchell, Douglas of Califon, N.J.

SERVICE

Services will be held privately. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.