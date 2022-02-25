Lower Saucon Police Seek Diesel Fuel Thief

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Lower Saucon Township Police said Friday they are trying to solve a case involving the theft of diesel fuel from a property in the 3200 block of Apples Church Road.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said that during the overnight hours of Wednesday, Feb. 23 an unknown person or unknown persons “drove up to fuel tanks…and pumped out approximately 150 gallons of diesel fuel.”

“It appears that the fuel may have been pumped into another vehicle due to muddy tire tracks leaving the area of the fuel pump,” police added.

Anyone with information about the theft or who may have observed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact township police at 610-759-2200 or to submit a tip via their anonymous Crimewatch Tipline.