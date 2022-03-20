Under Investigation: I-78 Wreck in Lower Saucon

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast say they are investigating a single-vehicle accident that occurred March 15 on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township as a possible DUI-related crash.

In a news release and acccompanying accident report issued Sunday, police said the accident happened at around 6:08 p.m. near mile marker 63.5 on the eastbound side of the highway.

According to the version of events outlined in the report, a 36-year-old man from Bartonsville, Monroe County, was operating a 2011 Infiniti G37 in that area when he went off the left side of the roadway, striking the end of a guide rail in the process.

“The impact caused (the vehicle) to rotate counterclockwise approximately 180 degrees before striking the cable wire with its rear end,” police said in their report.

Police said the driver suffered a suspected serious injury in the wreck and was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital-Bethlehem Campus in Fountain Hill for treatment.

In addition to Upper Saucon Ambulance Corps, police said Lower Saucon Fire Rescue and Fast Lane Towing also responded to the accident scene.