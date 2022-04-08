Young Saucon Valley Author to Sign New Book at Barnes & Noble

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Courtesy photo

One of the Saucon Valley area’s youngest published authors will be signing copies of her new book, “Adventures in Candy Cove,” next month at a local Barnes & Noble store.

Lillian Coughlin is a sixth grade student at Saucon Valley Middle School and was inspired to write the book during the closure of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, her mom said.

“She has always been interested in books and reading,” Lauren Ziegler explained.

An “About the Author” description on the back of “Adventures in Candy Cove” notes that Lillian “creates a world of adventure and mystery in her first publication…written when she was 11 years old. Lillian has had a passion for writing and creating stories from an exceptionally young age and wants to spread joy and wonder to the world through her words.”

Lillian’s book-signing will be held at the Barnes & Noble store in the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley on Saturday, May 7 from noon to 2 p.m.

The shopping center is located at 2960 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley, Pa.

In addition to Barnes & Noble, the book is also available for purchase on Amazon.