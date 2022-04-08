Hop on Over to the Springtown Inn for Easter Sunday Buffet & More

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

If you’re contemplating Easter Sunday plans and still undecided about where to dine, a great local option is the Springtown Inn, which will be offering their annual Easter Buffet.

On the buffet menu for Easter Sunday are Savory Turkey Breast with Gravy; Baked Ham with Pineapple & Brown Sugar; Mashed Potatoes; Homestyle Stuffing; Sweet Potatoes; Buttered Corn; Homemade Mac & Cheese; Cranberry Sauce; and Fresh Fruit.

For starters there will be a sumptuous antipasto spread featuring assorted specialty cured meats, cheeses, olives, bruschetta, hummus, roasted vegetables and other delicacies.

And for dessert, chef and co-owner Bobbie Gianguzzi will be preparing some of her locally-famous treats, including Strawberry Shortcake, Chocolate Cake, Fresh Fruit Cobbler and Rice Pudding.

Seasonal specialty cocktails that will be available from the bar will include the Springtini, sangria and even egg nog.

As Gianguzzi and co-owner Carol Tweed noted, egg nog isn’t just for enjoyment at Christmas.

Tweed’s husband, Doug, is a third co-owner of the business, which the three took over in 2018.

More than half of their ownership so far has been during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Carol and Bobbie said required them to adapt in order to continue serving their patrons.

Both credited the loyalty of their local clientele with helping them keep their doors open, even when they were only open to deliver takeout orders to cars in the inn’s parking lot.

“We really had a lot of great support from the community during the pandemic,” said Carol.

Having outside seating on a comfortable patio next to the building has also proved invaluable, and the owners said they are looking forward to welcoming guests back to their al fresco dining area as the weather continues to warm up this spring.

Some of the other things that help make the Springtown Inn a special place in the hearts of many in upper Bucks County and beyond are their regular weekly specials, which include Steak Night every Thursday and family-style meals on Mondays.

Every Sunday is “Seafood Sunday” at the inn, where from 4 to 8 p.m. a three-course seafood dinner special is offered for $20 plus tax and gratuity. Selections change weekly but may include lobster tail, crab legs, seafood cake or stuffed shrimp, plus sides and–of course–dessert.

Happy Hour at the Springtown Inn is every Monday, Thursday and Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the bar, in the tavern and outside on the deck.

The inn also hosts live music on a regular basis; typically once per week on either a Friday or Saturday night, according to the owners.

Carol and Bobbie said that during the pandemic, the inn also became a popular venue for couples planning smaller weddings, which they continue to host without charging a room fee. The same is true for baby showers, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners and other larger gatherings, which can be accommodated via a number of different seating arrangements. More information about catered events and options may be found on the inn’s website.

The inn also is proud to partner with other small local businesses, such as Groovy Greens in Springtown, to produce a modified farm-to-table experience for guests.

Looking beyond Easter, the inn will be a popular dining destination for Mother’s Day, which this year is Sunday, May 8.

The historic inn is located at 3258 Main Street (Rt. 212) in the village of Springtown, about 10 minutes south of Hellertown in uppermost Bucks County.

Easter, Mother’s Day and other reservations may be made by calling 610-346-7262. More information about events at the inn is available by contacting Gianguzzi and Tweed online.

For more information about sponsored content, please email josh@sauconsource.com.