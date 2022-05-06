Trailer Stolen from Behind Diner, Police Say

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A trailer was recently reported stolen near the Quakertown interchange on the PA Turnpike extension, and Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating the theft.

In a news release Friday, troopers from the Bucks County barracks said the XMP2513 silver aluminum Load Rite trailer was parked in the rear lot of a diner in the 1900 block of Rt. 663 (John Fries Highway) in Milford Township before it was stolen April 30.

According to the news release, state police were dispatched to Caitlyn & Cody’s Diner for the reported theft on Friday at approximately 12:53 p.m.

The news release indicated that whoever stole the trailer fled the scene “by unknown means.”

In January, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers announced that Richland Township Police were investigating the theft of a trailer from a business on Rt. 309 north of Quakertown.

It is unknown if the Richland Township theft is in any way related to the trailer theft that occurred at the diner, but the two properties are located in close proximity to each other.