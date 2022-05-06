Dorothy R. Pritchett, 91, Formerly of L. Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Dorothy R. Pritchett (1930 – 2022)

Dorothy R. Pritchett, 91, of Marlborough Township, formerly of Lower Saucon Township, died Friday, May 6, 2022 at her residence. She was the widow of The Rev. Paul R. Pritchett, who died Oct. 4, 2009. Dorothy was born in Cambridge, Md., on May 20, 1930 to the late Maurice Phillips and Evelyn (Wroten). She was a member of Ebenezer New Reformed Church, Bingen. She taught Sunday School, enjoyed hospitality, and enjoyed Christian music and watching Mike Huckabee. Dorothy was an aide at the Allentown State Hospital for 10 years. She lived for her family and loved being with her grandchildren. Dorothy enjoyed making thumbprint cookies and homemade Easter candy. She was an avid reader; especially of her Bible and word search books. Dorothy was known to have the largest collections of recipe books. Being the wife of a pastor, she supported her husband’s ministry for many years. In the last months of her life, Dorothy lived on her favorite ice cream and yogurts. Her loving smile radiated every time she was cared for by her family.

SURVIVORS

Loving children: Sharon E. and her husband Raymond J. Fluck, with whom she resided, Barbara E. and her husband Mark C. Warden of Allentown; sister: Wanda Faye Phillips of Cambridge, Md.; granddaughters: Heather and her husband Ken Saul Jr. and Andrea and her husband Jeremiah Wise; great-grandchildren: Logan, Madeline, Sophia Saul, Haven, Avonlea, Olive Wise.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. The visitation period will be followed by the service at noon. The interment will conclude services at Bingen Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, Lower Saucon Township. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church’s food bank, 3221 Bingen Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.