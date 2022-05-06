Police Ask for Help with Upper Bucks Car Break-in Investigation

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A rash of vehicle break-ins occurred in Milford Township, Bucks County, earlier this week, and in two instances firearms were stolen from inside the vehicles.

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are now asking the public for help as they try to determine who is responsible for the thefts.

According to a news release from the Crime Stoppers, the break-in spree took place at homes along N. Old Bethlehem Pike and Koons Road–about a mile west of Rt. 309–between midnight and 3:30 a.m. May 3.

That news release indicated that some of the vehicles were said to be locked while others were reportedly unlocked.

In a news release from state police at Dublin Friday, troopers said one of the Koons Road vehicles from which a firearm was taken was unlocked at the time of the theft. The release indicated that the Koons Road thefts occurred between 2 and 2:20 a.m., and that a wallet and coins were stolen.

A firearm was also stolen from one of the vehicles on N. Old Bethlehem Pike, along with a wallet and other miscellaneous items, police said.

Due to the number of thefts that occurred within a short period of time, police said they are hopeful that homeowners who have home video surveillance systems will review them and share any relevant footage from the early morning hours of May 3 with them.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin at 215-249-9191 and speak to Tpr. Krukowski or Tpr. Frymire, or to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.