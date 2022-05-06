Saucon Valley Sports Quick Take: Baseball on a Roll (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

TEAM NEWS & NOTES

The Saucon Valley varsity baseball team continued their impressive winning streak this week with an 11-8 victory over Wilson’s Warriors at home Wednesday.

On Thursday, in an away game, the Panthers recorded a 6-3 victory over the Bangor Area Slaters (7-10) and brought their overall record to 15-2. With a 14-2 conference record the team is currently ranked second in the Colonial League, just behind rival Southern Lehigh (15-2).

The Panthers have now won 14 games in a row. Their only losses were early in the season, against Southern Lehigh (10-0) March 30 and Notre Dame-Green Pond (6-4) April 4.

Saucon Valley is next scheduled to play the Palisades Pirates (14-3) at home on Monday, May 9 at 4:15 p.m., in what is likely to be another exciting game. Click here to view the Saucon Valley varsity team schedule, roster, standings and other stats on MaxPreps.

