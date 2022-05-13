Aldi to Renovate, Expand Center Valley Distribution Center

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Contributed photo

A major employer in the Southern Lehigh area has announced an expansion of its distribution facility in Center Valley.

Aldi, which operates a warehouse on Saucon Valley Road in Upper Saucon Township, plans to renovate and expand the 24/7 facility with a 60,000 square-foot addition.

According to a May 12 news release from design-build firm A M King, the expansion will allow Aldi to better serve the 150-plus stores the local distribution center supports.

“In 2006, A M King completed a 127,000-sf expansion for ALDI at the…Center Valley facility…in only nine months,” it noted. “The fast-tracked project featured a 75,000 square-foot freezer extension, a 52,000 square-foot dry warehouse expansion and conversion of an existing 30,000 square-foot freezer to a new produce and meat cooler.“

The upcoming project will bring the building’s total square footage to 575,000 and will include the installation of additional coolers, new dock positions and construction of a mezzanine that will be housed within the existing building footprint, the release said.

Exterior work and site work that are planned include re-roofing the building’s 230,000 square-foot existing nonperishable roof area to arrange for solar panel installation; a 125,000 square-foot expansion of the employee parking lot; the addition of an 8,300 square-foot employee driveway to separate truck and car traffic; and a 46,000 square-foot expansion of an existing truck entry drive, the North Carolina firm said.

ALDI U.S. is one of America’s fastest growing retailers, and the company is currently hiring for a number of positions in Center Valley to support that growth, including first, second and third-shift full-time warehouse associates. To apply, visit Careers.aldi.us.

Located across the street from the Penn State Lehigh Valley campus, near the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, the Center Valley distribution facility serves Aldi stores throughout eastern Pennsylvania including a half dozen in the greater Lehigh Valley.