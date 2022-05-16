Opening Day for ’22 Hellertown-Lower Saucon Little League: Photos

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Photo by Chris Christian

Although it was delayed eight days by rain, there was no disappointment among the many attendees at opening day ceremonies for Hellertown-Lower Saucon Little League and Saucon Valley Diamond Sports’ 2022 season at Dimmick Park Sunday.

In addition to the ceremonies on the field involving the teams and their coaches, there was a large basket raffle, music by DJ Rob Reilly, refreshments and more.

For more information about Saucon Valley Diamond Sports and Hellertown-Lower Saucon Little League, visit their website and like/follow SVDS HLSLL on Facebook.

Photos by Chris Christian