When Do Polls Open? All the Info. You Need for the ’22 PA Primary

TOM GRALISH / Philadelphia Inquirer

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s 2022 primary is Tuesday, May 17.

To make sure you’re ready to vote, Spotlight PA answered some of your most frequently asked questions, like questions about where and when you can vote and what to do with your mail ballot, if you have one.

Who can vote? Registered Democrats and Republicans will have a slate of candidates in different races–including those for governor and U.S. senator–from which to choose. Nonaffiliated Pennsylvanians can vote on ballot questions (there are no statewide ones this primary, but some local ones) and in special elections. Contact your county election office for more information.

Registered Democrats and Republicans will have a slate of candidates in different races–including those for governor and U.S. senator–from which to choose. Nonaffiliated Pennsylvanians can vote on ballot questions (there are no statewide ones this primary, but some local ones) and in special elections. Contact your county election office for more information. When can I vote? Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. As long as you’re in line to vote by 8 p.m., you are allowed to vote.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. As long as you’re in line to vote by 8 p.m., you are allowed to vote. Where’s my polling place? You can find your polling place here by entering your home address.

You can find your polling place here by entering your home address. Am I registered to vote? Check here using either your name and address or state-issued ID.

Check here using either your name and address or state-issued ID. Do I need a photo ID? You only need a photo ID or a non-photo ID like a utility bill if it’s your first time voting at a polling place. There’s more information for first-time voters here.

You only need a photo ID or a non-photo ID like a utility bill if it’s your first time voting at a polling place. There’s more information for first-time voters here. Is it too late to turn in a mail ballot? Your county election office needs to receive the mail ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you haven’t sent it in the mail by now, you should drop it off in person at your county election office–which you can locate here. Note: Northampton County voters have the option to use designated county drop boxes, which are listed here. Lehigh County voters have the option to use one of these designated drop boxes for mail ballots.

Your county election office needs to receive the mail ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you haven’t sent it in the mail by now, you should drop it off in person at your county election office–which you can locate here. Note: Northampton County voters have the option to use designated county drop boxes, which are listed here. Lehigh County voters have the option to use one of these designated drop boxes for mail ballots. Does my county have drop boxes? Not all counties have drop boxes available. You can check if your county does here. The county election office still needs to receive your mail ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day, so make sure you’re submitting the ballot with enough time to spare.

Not all counties have drop boxes available. You can check if your county does here. The county election office still needs to receive your mail ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day, so make sure you’re submitting the ballot with enough time to spare. What’s a “naked ballot”? Your mail ballot comes with two different envelopes–an inner envelope for secrecy, and another for the purposes of mailing the ballot itself. A naked ballot is one that is missing its secrecy envelope and therefore will not be counted. Make sure your ballot is properly enclosed and signed before you drop it off. For more details, read Spotlight’s mail ballot guide here.

Your mail ballot comes with two different envelopes–an inner envelope for secrecy, and another for the purposes of mailing the ballot itself. A naked ballot is one that is missing its secrecy envelope and therefore will not be counted. Make sure your ballot is properly enclosed and signed before you drop it off. For more details, read Spotlight’s mail ballot guide here. Can I check the status of my mail ballot once I submit it? Yes. You can check if your mail ballot has been received here using your name, date of birth and county.

Yes. You can check if your mail ballot has been received here using your name, date of birth and county. What else should I know? You can check Spotlight PA’s primary election guide here for more details.

