Jacqueline C. Magruder, 85, of Coopersburg (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jacqueline C. Magruder (1936 – 2022)

Jacqueline C. Magruder, 85, of Coopersburg, died Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her home. She was the wife of Jon C. Magruder. Jacqueline was born in Jersey City, N.J., on Aug. 20, 1936 to the late Joseph H. and Wilhelmina (DeWitt) Erickson. Jackie was a tax preparer for 27 years. Jacqueline was an active gardener. She enjoyed reading and sewing, and pollinating the garden to attract bees, but most of all she adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had many artistic talents.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 56 years; children: Judith L. Pfeiffer of Quakertown, Susan E. Barrick of Allentown, Melanie Kramer (Jeff) of Coopersburg, Jeb Magruder (Colleen) of Fredericksburg; grandchildren: Jim (Caitlin), Jeff (Giomy), Peightyn, Samantha (Dustin), Jeff Jr. (Ryanne) and Krissten; great-grandchildren: Owen, Isla, Ethan, Gavin, Landon, Grady, Jeffery III, Lucas, Grant, Memphis, Rhett and Avanel. She was predeceased by siblings: Jeanne Arnold and Gary Erickson.

SERVICE

Services will be held privately. There will be no calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.