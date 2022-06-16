Francisco Garcia, 86, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Francisco Garcia (1935 – 2022)

Francisco Garcia, 86, of Lower Saucon Township, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Laura Medina Perez. Francisco was born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, on July 24, 1935 to the late Eduardo Garcia and Tomasa (Arce) Reyes. Francisco was a Chef Saucier at Sardi’s Restaurant in New York for 19 years until retiring. He attended St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. Francisco was a Eucharistic Minister and member of the Holy Name Society at St. Theresa’s Church in New York City. He was also a Eucharistic Minister and Deacon at St. Carlos Borromeo Roman Catholic Church in Aguadilla, PR. Francisco was known for his kindness.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 63 years; daughters: Mayra and Annet, both of Hellertown; siblings: Antonio and Carmen in New York City. He was predeceased by siblings: Blanca Rosa, Ramon.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022 and from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Tuesday, June 21 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The Tuesday morning visitation period will be followed by the service at 12 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.