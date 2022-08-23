Missing Quakertown Man Found Dead, Center Says

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The man who disappeared from a Quakertown group home earlier this month has been found dead, the facility announced in a Facebook post Monday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report that there is no longer an active search for Adam Smith,” New Vitae Wellness and Recovery posted. “The police believe his body has been found. Smith was reported missing on Aug. 11, 2022. A body, believed to be Smith’s was found on Aug. 21, 2022. We have no further details at this time. There is an ongoing investigation. If you believe you have information, please contact Quakertown Police Department at 215-536-5002. Our sincere condolences to all who are affected by this news.”

Smith, 39, was described as suffering from a traumatic brain injury in a Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers bulletin that was issued last week.

In that release, authorities said he had walked away from the group home on Broad Street in Quakertown borough shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 11.

New Vitae Wellness and Recovery “is dedicated to providing comprehensive behavioral health care services and supportive residential opportunities for adults,” according to a description of the organization. “Our array of services promotes holistic wellness through varying levels of residential supports that are combined with clinical services for individuals who experience mental health, addiction, brain injury, and intellectual disability challenges. With sites in Bucks, Lehigh and Philadelphia counties, New Vitae works with individuals and families to utilize personal strengths, develop personal independence, and provide opportunities for community connections.”