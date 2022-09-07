Letter: Consider Candidates’ Views on Abortion Rights When Voting

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

I was both surprised and encouraged when I saw the news earlier last month when voters in Kansas rejected a constitutional amendment that would have allowed their state to ban abortion. I was surprised because Kansas is historically a deep red state. I was encouraged by the rejection of this amendment because it is yet another example of how attacking reproductive rights is deeply unpopular.

Pennsylvania, like most of the country, is a pro-choice state. Banning abortion is unpopular, it’s not the majority opinion and it puts women’s lives at risk. Our government MUST stay out of our doctors’ offices, which is why I have been so disturbed by the many political candidates’ attacks on our freedoms. For example, Lisa Scheller, a candidate for Congress in PA-7, has expressed support for efforts to criminalize abortion.

To protect our freedom to make our own health care decisions, I implore voters to reject Lisa Scheller and vote to re-elect Susan Wild. Rep. Wild has been a champion for reproductive care. She understands that the government has no place in these decisions. Voting NO for Lisa Scheller is voting YES for reproductive rights.

Terri Fadem

Hellertown

Editor’s note: Terri Fadem is a member of Hellertown Borough Council.

About Letters to the Editor

Letters to the editor should be about general topics of local interest and must be submitted signed. Views expressed in letters and other opinions shared on Saucon Source are solely those of the author(s) and should not be interpreted as representing the views of the publisher, advertisers and/or others affiliated with Saucon Source LLC. Letters may be submitted to josh@sauconsource.com for consideration.