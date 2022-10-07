Cheryl J. Long, 74, of Springfield Township (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Cheryl J. Long (1948 – 2022)

Cheryl J. Long, 74, of Springfield Township, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Palmer Township. She was the wife of James Michael Long. Cheryl was born in Philadelphia on April 12, 1948 to to the late Harry E. Haas and Lucille L. (Staller). She was an education teacher at Upper Perkiomen School District and also a substitute teacher at Palisades School District for 20 years. She was a faith-filled member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Hellertown, where she held several offices including superintendent of the Sunday School and spread God’s Good News online for Chinese world wide. She enjoyed crafts.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving spouse of 51 years; children: Mikara J. (Scott D.) Stansfield of Willis, Va., Duane C. (Sheila E.E.) Long of Harrisburg; sisters: Catherine (Thomas) Ungaro of Riverside, Calif., Darlene (Roland) Swenson of Perkasie; grandchildren: Jason (Nichole), Natasha, Elizabeth; great-grandson: Wyatt. She was predeceased by her daughter: Naomi Christine Long on Jan. 31, 2000; sister: Margaret Rotunno.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, 645 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.