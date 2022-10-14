Eleanor M. Mastandrea, 95, of L. Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Eleanor M. Mastandrea (1927 – 2022)

Eleanor M. Mastandrea, 95, of Lower Saucon Township died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. She was the wife of John H. Mastandrea and the late Bela Madack. Eleanor was born in Fountain Hill on June 1, 1927 to the late Franciszek and Bronislawa (Filipkowski) Hermanowski. She graduated from Allentown Central High School in 1945. She was a secretary at Lehigh University, Development Office, from 1968 to 1990. Eleanor had also worked for General Electric and Champion Spark Plug. Eleanor was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, and a member of the Wind Health Club.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 43 years; children: Carolyn C. Madack of Bethlehem, Cynthia M. (Dr. Joseph A.) Stigora of Morgantown, Michele C. (Michael J.) Chunko of Phoenix, Ariz., Jill (Donald) Zander of Frenchtown, N.J., Jacqueline (Steven) Smaracko of Lake Wallenpaupack, John K. (Kathleen) Mastandrea of Dushore; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by stepson: Jeff F. Mastandrea; siblings: Frank Hermanowski, Jane Hermanowski, Ernestine Carlye.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.