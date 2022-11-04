Ellsworth Harvey ‘Skip’ Smith Jr., 80, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Ellsworth Harvey ‘Skip’ Smith Jr. (1941 – 2022)

Ellsworth Harvey “Skip” Smith Jr., 80, of Hellertown, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at Country Meadows. Born on Nov. 19, 1941, in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Anne (Ebeling) and Ellsworth H. Smith Sr. Ellsworth worked at the former Bethlehem Steel and in his spare time enjoyed golfing at Silver Creek and Bethlehem Municipal Golf Course.

SURVIVORS

He will be dearly missed by his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years: Kathleen Smith; son: Ellsworth (Debbie) Smith III; three daughters: Jennifer (Mike) Bunning, Dawn Andrews and Susan (Mike Parenti) Smith; sister: Roslyn Ernst; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Ellsworth was preceded in death by his sister: Joanne Bright.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, with a memorial service beginning at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1335 Old Carriage Road, Northampton, PA 18067.