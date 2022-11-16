When is the Tree-Lighting at the Promenade Shops?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

It’s beginning to look a lot like… Well, it will this Saturday, when the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley will kick off the 2022 holiday season with their annual Tree-Lighting event.

Held in the outdoor shopping center’s Town Square, the event will feature the 6 p.m. lighting of the tree outside Starbucks preceded by Santa and Mrs. Claus’s arrival at 5:45 p.m. Look and listen for the Upper Saucon Township Volunteer Fire Department’s trucks around that time, as the volunteers are in charge of escorting the Kringles to the square.

At 6 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos by Dan’s Camera City in the stone gazebo in Town Square. According to the Promenade Shops website, the photos will be socially distant and packages start at $27. Carriage rides for up to four passengers ($65 per ride) will also be provided by Saucon Valley Carriage, the event listing said.

Live musical entertainment at the event will be provided by the Orbital Drums and the Swing Time Dolls outside the AMC Center Valley 16 movie theater from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with other groups scheduled to perform on The Patio stage from 6:15 to 9 p.m.

According to the Promenade Shops site, alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase in Town Square and at The Patio. Wine from Soaked Winery and beer from McCall Collective Brewing Company will be available to adults 21 and older during the event.

The rain date for Saturday’s Tree Lighting is Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5:30 p.m. As of Wednesday the weather forecast for Saturday didn’t include any rain, but did include lots of cold air. The high temperature is forecast to be 39 on Saturday, with a low of 24 expected Saturday night.

The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley is home to dozens of retail, entertainment and dining establishments which are connected by outdoor walkways, with seating areas–several of which include fire pits–located throughout the center.

Extended shopping hours will begin Nov. 26 and will run Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday an Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the holiday season. According to the Promenade Shops website, some store hours may vary.