Donna L. Freeman, 71, of Palmer Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Donna L. Freeman (1951 – 2022)

Donna L. Freeman, 71, of Palmer Township, died, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Sellersville on Sept. 26, 1951 to the late John Fonda and Beth Ann (Loux) Johnson. Donna worked as a waitress at Plain & Fancy Restaurant, Quakertown.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Dorene M. Marcus (Josh) of Palmer Township; siblings: Joann Moll (Gary), Kathy Wood, Cindy Rodgers (Bob), Wayne Johnson (Kim), Brian Johnson, John Johnson, Brenda Screnci (Vince), Beverly Musselman, Audrey Johnson-Beair and Karen Detweiler (Jon); grandchildren: Jacob and Mikaela. Donna was predeceased by son: Michael Johnson; and brothers-in-law: Jim Wood and Gary Musselman.

SERVICE

Private interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery, Souderton. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.