Garbage Rates for Hellertown Borough Customers Set to Increase in 2023

Although the 2023 Hellertown borough budget holds the line on property taxes, borough property owners can expect to pay more in sanitation and recycling fees next year.

Borough manager Cathy Hartranft said Tuesday that the budget includes a 12 percent increase in the fees residents and business owners pay for garbage and recycling hauling.

The borough public works department collects garbage curbside in Hellertown, and the borough has a contract with JP Mascaro of Allentown to collect recycling.

Hartranft said the increase is a result of higher 2023 dumping fees, higher recycling fees that the borough has been absorbing for the past few years and “overall costs associated with trash and recycling collection.”

Among those costs could be the cost of legal action against customers who owe the borough thousands of dollars for garbage bills that have never been paid.

At Monday’s borough council meeting, council solicitor Michael Corriere discussed sending letters next month to the customers with outstanding liens for non-payment of sanitation and recycling bills, as part of efforts to recoup the money owed the borough.

“For those residents who do have liens, come January 2023, we will be enforcing and taking action on those outstanding monies owed,” borough council president Tom Rieger said. “You can always work out a (payment) plan with staff to take care of it,” he added.

With the proposed 12 percent across-the-board increase, the average residential customer will pay an additional $35.64 per year, Hartranft said.

“After reviewing both contracted municipal collection and private collection (haulers), these rates are still one of the lowest in the region,” she added.

