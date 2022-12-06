When Will Santa Visit Local Communities on a Fire Truck?

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Dewey Fire Company #1

Santa and fire trucks seem to go together like milk and cookies, and it’s no wonder, since both Kris Kringle and local volunteer firefighters spend much of their lives giving back.

One way that fire companies do that every Christmas is to escort Santa on “runs” around local communities, so he can hear what kids want for Christmas, hand out candy canes (and sometimes presents) and spread cheer at a time of year when it’s much appreciated.

Below is information about the upcoming Santa Runs, including when and where they will be held and–if applicable–how to get your presents to Santa so he can deliver them to your door during his tour.

Hellertown Borough

Dewey Fire Company’s Santa Run will be held Sunday, Dec. 18 at 12:30 p.m. If you want Santa to deliver a gift to your child (*small gifts only; limit 1 gift per child) the gift(s) can be dropped off at the fire station on Durham Street Monday, Dec. 5 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. or Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Dewey Fire Co. Facebook page. Note: Gifts can only be delivered within borough limits. Gifts should be dropped off on the left side of the personnel door on the Tobias Drive side of the fire station. Be sure to include your name, address and phone number with any gifts you drop off.



Fountain Hill Borough

Fountain Hill Fire Department’s Santa Run will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. in the borough. If you have a wrapped gift for Santa to deliver to your child, bring it to the department’s Christmas tree sale at the Fountain Hill Pool no later than Friday, Dec. 9. Be sure to include the child’s name as well as your address and phone number with each present. There is a $3 requested donation for each child’s gift. To make alternate arrangements, contact Tracy at 267-875-5150 or Rachel at 484-719-8093.

Upper Saucon Township

The annual Upper Saucon Volunteer Fire Department Santa Ride will be held Friday, Dec. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Times and locations of his planned visits will be shared in advance on the USVFD Facebook page.

Eastern Salisbury Township

The Eastern Salisbury Fire Department’s parade-style Santa Run will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at 9:30 a.m. There is a Facebook event for Santa’s visit to the eastern part of the township, where updates and other information will be shared. Santa will be handing out candy canes, dog treats and stopping along the route for photos.

Springtown

The Springtown Volunteer Fire Company’s Santa Run will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at 5 p.m.

Freemansburg

The Freemansburg Fire Company’s annual Santa Run will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. Wrapped gifts for Santa to deliver may be dropped off at the fire company on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. (gifts must be accompanied by the child’s name and address). To schedule an alternate drop-off time, email Tina at Tgetz@freemansburgfire.org. Note: The Santa Run will be held following a Cookies with Santa event at Freemansburg Borough Hall.

Richlandtown

The Richlandtown Fire Company’s Santa Run will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. Santa will have candy canes for kids and Mrs. Claus will have dog treats for pups. There is a Facebook event for the Santa Run.

Richland Township Fire & Rescue

Richland Township Fire & Rescue will escort Santa around the township on Sunday, Dec. 18 beginning at noon. In addition to Richland Township, Santa will also visit parts of adjacent Milford and Springfield townships.

Note: To request that another local Santa Run be added to this list, please email the date, time, location and any other pertinent information to josh@sauconsource.com.