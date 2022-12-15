Man Accused of Assaulting Coworker at Restaurant

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A man is facing charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats after police say he pointed a gun at a coworker’s head and hit the coworker with it during a dispute at the Iron Mule restaurant on S. Delaware Drive (Rt. 611) in Williams Township Wednesday.

In a news release, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said 48-year-old Kendall Brantley of Easton left the scene of the alleged assault before troopers arrived.

The 45-year-old woman he is accused of striking did not need medical attention, they said.

After he was taken into custody, Brantley was arraigned on charges that also include simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment, county court records show.

Northampton County Judge Sandra McClure committed Brantley to Northampton County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $100,000 bail, according to the docket filed in the case. As of Wednesday afternoon Brantley had not posted bail, according to records.

A preliminary hearing before District Judge Daniel Corpora is scheduled to be held Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. according to the court docket, which did not list an attorney for Brantley.

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast and Northampton County court records.