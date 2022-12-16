Mildred F. Guerrero, 88, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Mildred F. Guerrero (1934 – 2022)

Mildred F. Guerrero, 88, of Hellertown, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late David R. Guerrero, who died in 1992. She was born in Colesville on Aug. 15, 1934 to the late James and Mabel (Frick) Ueberroth. Mildred was an English tutor, mostly through the Bethlehem Library to Lehigh students. She was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, Center Valley; a Girl Scout Troop Leader in Bethlehem Township and a 1953 graduate of Liberty High School, where she played for four years in its band.

SURVIVORS

Son: Daniel J. Guerrero (Nanette) of Hellertown; grandchildren: Stacy, David, Dylan, Aimee and Bethany; great-grandchildren: Kaylin, Alyssa, Emilee, Sofia, Makayla, Abigail, Danielle, Chelsea, Liam and James. She was predeceased by sons: David and Allen Guerrero; brother: Ray Ueberroth.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Bethlehem Memorial Park cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.