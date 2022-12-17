With Grant Awards, Christmas Comes Early for Hellertown, Lower Saucon

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Although it’s not yet Christmas, officials in Hellertown borough, Lower Saucon Township and other local communities have already received presents in the form of grants that will benefit both residents and visitors to the area.

The grants awarded by Northampton County are for public safety-related purchases, economic development projects and to grow tourism/promote community development.

The community development grants are funded by a hotel tax and awarded through a competitive screening process that involves recommendations made by a committee to Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure, with final funding approved by county council.

“Municipal festivals, our parks and trails system, art organizations, living history exhibitions and events like Musikfest are instrumental in bringing art, theatre and music to our communities,” said McClure in a news release about the awards. “Hotel tax grants promote culture and encourage tourists to visit Northampton County.”

A total of 47 hotel tax grants were announced Wednesday, and among them was a $4,000 grant to help fund Hellertown’s 2023 Music in the Park free concert series.

Several South Side Bethlehem organizations also benefited from the awards, including the Steelworkers Archives, which received $7,200 to promote its Steeples & Steel tours; and Touchstone Theatre, which received $4,500 for its Christmas City Follies production.

Among the 58 Grow NORCO economic development grants announced Tuesday by the county and the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) were:

$15,000 for improvements to Reinhard Park in Hellertown

$15,000 for the purchase of security cameras in Lower Saucon Township

$20,000 for food pantry renovation at New Bethany Ministries in South Side Bethlehem

$15,000 for construction of an amphitheater in Freemansburg

Finally, among the $600,000 in public safety grants awarded to 42 local police, fire and EMS agencies earlier this month were:

$14,300 for the purchase of a Stryker stretcher by Dewey Fire Co. No. 1 in Hellertown

$11,000 for the purchase of a Forcible Door Training Prop and tool replacement by Lower Saucon Fire Rescue

$14,300 for the purchase of license plate recognition and G.L.O.V.E. software by the Lower Saucon Township Police Department

$14,300 for the purchase of replacement Tasers by the Hellertown Police Department

$11,600 for the purchase of an Off Road Response Vehicle Trailer by Freemansburg Fire Company

$14,300 for a website upgrade, online payment implementation and purchase of a Nixle notification system by the Freemansburg Police Department

More information about the other grants may be found on the county’s Facebook page.