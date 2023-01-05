Play Ball! Registration is Open for Spring Little League Baseball, Softball.

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Registration for recreational baseball and softball in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township is now open! Don’t miss your family’s chance to register.

2023 Spring Little League Baseball

Hellertown Lower Saucon Little League (HLSLL) provides the opportunity for boys and girls to play Tee Ball (baseball ages 4-6), Knee High (6-7), Pony (7-9), Farm (9-11), Majors (11-12), Junior (13-14) and Senior Little League Baseball (15-16) from ages 4 to 16.

Credit: Hellertown-Lower Saucon Little League

Age, previous level played and skill evaluations will determine the division in which each child will play during the spring 2023 season, and parents should note that a player’s “Little League Baseball” age is their age as of Aug. 31, 2023.

Medical release forms may be downloaded from the HLSLL and Saucon Valley Diamond Sports website and will be collected prior to a player being eligible for practice.

Players ages 8 to 16 are requested to attend winter workouts and then a player evaluation on Saturday, Feb. 25. Winter workouts will be on Saturdays Jan. 14, Jan. 21, Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11. Managers, coaches and league officials will meet around the last week of February to divide the players up onto teams, with managers contacting families in early March with practice and other details.

Players ages 4-7 will be placed on teams during the week of March 19 and then contacted by their team manager/coach. They will then practice for about a month and then have their games begin the last week of April or first week of May.

For answers to questions, visit SauconValleyDiamondSports.org or email hlsll.svds@gmail.com for more information.

Tee Ball – Little League Baseball

Division Price: $105.00 – ends on March 11, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Register Now

Minor – Coach/Machine Pitch – Little League Baseball

Division Price: $130.00 – ends on March 11, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Register Now

Minor – Player Pitch – Little League Baseball

Division Price: $155.00 – ends on Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Register Now

Major – Little League Baseball

Division Price: $155.00 – ends on Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Register Now

Junior – Little League Baseball

Division Price: $155.00 – ends on Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Register Now

2023 Spring Softball

Saucon Valley Diamond Sports/HLSLL provides the opportunity for girls in Pre-K and Kindergarten through 9th grade to play softball in the Eastern Lehigh Valley League.

Registration for the spring 2023 season ends on March 11. Coaches and league officials will meet around the last week of March to divide the players up onto teams. All players in 3rd grade and above are expected to attend evaluations taking place on Saturday, March 25. Each player’s manager will contact them during the first full week of April with practice schedules and other details. There will also be a parent meeting to provide an overview of the season, distribute fundraising information, answer questions and collect Medical Release forms. Forms for each player must be received prior to the player being eligible for practice. The form may downloaded and completed in advance.

Players currently in 3rd grade and above are encouraged to attend winter workouts on Saturdays March 4 and March 18.

For answers to questions, visit SauconValleyDiamondSports.org or email hlsll.svds@gmail.com for additional information.

T-Ball: Pre-K and Kindergarten

Division Price: $105.00 – ends on March 11, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Register Now

Coach Pitch: 1st and 2nd grade

Division Price: $130.00 – ends on March 11, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Register Now

Minors: 3rd and 4th grade

Division Price: $145.00 – ends on March 11, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Register Now

Majors: 5th and 6th Grade

Division Price: $145.00 – ends on March 11, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Register Now

Juniors: 7th, 8th and 9th grade

Division Price: $145.00 – ends on March 25, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Register Now

Seniors: 9th grade through 20 years old

Division Price: $145.00 – ends on March 25, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Register Now