Judy B. Johnson, 73, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Judy B. Johnson (1950 – 2022)

Judy B. Johnson, 73, of Hellertown, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Anderson Campus, Bethlehem Township. She was the wife of the late Ronald L. Johnson. Judy was born in Wyalusing on Jan. 1, 1950 to the late Lloyd and Doris (Capwell) Boyce. She was a bookkeeper in Payroll Services for Paychex, Allentown for 10 years until retiring. Judy enjoyed reading, studying art, clothing and jewelry. She was well-known for her sense of fashion and style. Her family has many fond memories of the meals she cooked.

SURVIVORS

Children: Rachael C. (Monica) Heiber of Hellertown, Aaron P.J. Whitesell of Auburn, Katrina (Michael) Harman of Pottstown, Ronald R. (Dana) Johnson of Emmaus; brother: Lloyd William “Bill” (Maryann) of Pittsford, N.Y.; grandchildren: Benjamin, Paige, Cameron, Jessica, Makayla, Addison, Leigh; great-grandchildren: Parker, Oaklynn, Abel; her loving canine: Molley.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.