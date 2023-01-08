Saucon Creek YMCA Project Receives $3 Million Federal Grant

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

The Greater Valley YMCA announced last week that it has been awarded a federal $3 million Community Project Funding grant for the development of the proposed Saucon Creek YMCA facility in Upper Saucon Township.

A news release said that the grant was received through U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s (D-7) office. The Community Project Funding requests were incorporated into the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 and were approved in Congress and the Senate, it stated.

“The new YMCA space in Southern Lehigh will not only provide quality child care programs to set our kids up for success, but will also serve as a community space to gather, connect, and develop the foundations for a healthy life,” said Wild, who represents the Lehigh Valley in Congress. “Making child care more affordable, accessible, and reliable is a critical issue to our community.”

According to the news release, the funding will help establish the Saucon Creek YMCA, which will serve residents in southern Lehigh County. The grant will specifically support pre-construction and land development costs (including environmental and geotechnical engineering services, site development and utility connections), as well as initial construction costs, it said.

“This is a huge step to help establish the Saucon Creek YMCA,” said David Fagerstrom, President/CEO of the Greater Valley YMCA. “We are so grateful to Congresswoman Susan Wild and her office for all the work that went into securing this funding for our organization. These types of projects simply cannot happen without this type of support.”

“Once the new Y is the southern region of the Lehigh Valley is established, it will positively impact tens of thousands of residents over the next 100 years,” he predicted.

Fagerstrom will discuss the project at a Community Forum this Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at Southern Lehigh High School in Center Valley. The event’s goal is to encourage residents to learn about the proposed Saucon Creek YMCA Branch and give them an opportunity to provide feedback on programs and services they feel would best serve the community.

The proposed Saucon Creek Y will provide affordable child care, youth/teen programs, a health and wellness center, a community center for area schools and organizations to utilize, an aquatics center, senior programs and activities to address physical and mental wellness, and collaborative partnerships and programs which address social issues.

For more information about the Greater Valley YMCA Saucon Creek Branch’s plans visit GV-YMCA.org.

About the Greater Valley YMCA

The Greater Valley YMCA is a volunteer-led, nonprofit, community organization committed to strengthening communities. Each branch focuses on promoting Healthy Living, Youth Development and Social Responsibility. The Greater Valley YMCA serves the Lehigh Valley and consists of branches in Allentown, Bethlehem, Catasauqua, Easton, Nazareth and Pen Argyl. To learn more, support or join the Y, visit GV-YMCA.org.