Local Animal Shelter Names New Director

A Northampton County animal shelter with a long history of serving the community and its pets has a new executive director.

The Center for Animal Health & Welfare’s board of directors announced Thursday that Sarah Wees has been chosen to lead their organization.

In a news release the board said Wees comes to CAHW with extensive experience in animal welfare that includes animal care, fundraising, volunteer management, clinic operations, board development, community engagement, budgeting and strategic planning.

Her career in animal welfare began 25 years ago as a volunteer; work which led to several leadership roles she has held over the past 13 years, the release noted.

“Most recently Wees served as executive director for the Middleburg Humane Foundation, a Virginia farm shelter, where she increased adoptions, overhauled animal data collection, developed a pet parent program that included a food bank and low-cost medical services and implemented a volunteer database,” it said. “Prior to that she was the executive director at the Southeast Volusia Humane Society in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. During her time there she reduced shelter euthanasia rates more than 20 percent to achieve a no-kill status and raised revenue to update the shelter’s canine housing.”

Wees also served on the Animal Control Board of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and the DEI

communications committee for the Association of Animal Welfare Advancement. She is

a graduate of the Fear Free Shelters program and is a member of the AAWA.

Wees said she was drawn to CAHW because of its commitment not only to animal welfare, but also to the people in their lives and the community in which they live.

In April 2022, CAHW opened Project PAW, a second location in downtown Easton that is focused on supporting the community by offering a variety of low and no-cost programs

such as vaccine and microchip clinics and pet food bank days.

“I’m honored to join CAHW at a time when the field is transitioning to community-centered animal services,” Wees said in a statement. “I look forward to finding forever homes for the animals in our care and working with the community to ensure a future in which responsible pet parents don’t have to relinquish their furry companions due to financial challenges or housing restrictions.”

“When we support the people who love and care for their pets, we ultimately support the pets,” she added.

“We’re excited to have Sarah join our organization,” said CAHW board president Mike McMullen. “Her passion for our mission and her extensive animal welfare experience makes her well positioned to lead and grow our organization and ensure that we are supporting our community.”

Former CAHW executive director Kelly Bauer resigned Dec. 29, McMullen said.

The Center for Animal Health & Welfare is a no-kill shelter located in Williams Township at 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, Pa. Formerly the Northampton County SPCA, CAHW is a 501(c)3 organization that traces its roots in the community back to 1913.

To learn more about the center’s mission, pets that are available for adoption, hours of operation, volunteer opportunities and how to donate, visit HealthAnimalCenter.org.