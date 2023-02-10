Anna Mae Gutshall, 90, Formerly of Quakertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Anna Mae Gutshall (1932 – 2023)

Anna Mae Gutshall, 90, formerly of Quakertown, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the wife of the late John “Jack” L. Gutshall, who died May 21, 1999. Anna Mae was born in Zion Hill on April 29, 1932 to the late Earl and Eva (Stauffer) Trumbower. She was a seamstress; Caretaker and Lodge Cook for Mountain Manor, Marshalls Creek; and also Caretaker at Beaver Run Hunting and Fishing Lodge, Dingmans Ferry. Anna Mae was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown, and the Quilting Guild of the church. For many years, Anna Mae volunteered her seamstress talents to Sew Much Comfort, a charity providing adaptive clothing to wounded veterans.

SURVIVORS

Anna Mae is survived by her children: Jean G. (Clinton B.) Hart of Swampscott, Mass., Mark J. (Cynthia) of Blakeslee, Andrew J. (Rachel E.) of Hellertown; sisters: Ellen (Robert) Miller of The Villages, Fla., Nina (William) Jelley of Tinton Falls, N.J.; grandchildren: Anya Joy Hart, Lainey and Eva Mae Gutshall; and her beloved nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by a son: John Lau Gutshall Jr. on Aug. 25, 2021; siblings: Henry, George, Jeanette, Earl Trumbower, Elaine Afflerbach and Janice Hinkle.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude with services at Springtown Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.